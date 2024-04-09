Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

In a major setback for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 9 April, dismissed the CM's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case.

The HC said Kejriwal's arrest was not in contravention of law and remand can't be termed "illegal".

Failing to get any reprieve from the Delhi High Court, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, and maintained the excise police case was the "biggest political conspiracy of the country" to finish the party.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference, "We respect the institution of the high court but we respectfully submit that we do not agree with its order and will move the Supreme Court against it."

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on 21 March and on the next day, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court remanded him to the ED's custody. On 1 April, he was sent to the judicial custody till 15 April.

The bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the material collected by the ED “reveals Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of proceeds of crime”.