Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest today

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest.

As per the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 April.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal has also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody. He was later remanded in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The AAP national convener has questioned the "timing" of his arrest by the agency and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.