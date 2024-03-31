Delhi liquor 'scam': what is Kejriwal’s crime, and are bureaucrats innocent?

It was in September 2020 that an ‘expert committee’ headed by Delhi’s excise commissioner submitted a report to overhaul the excise policy. It proposed to end the government’s monopoly on the liquor trade and hand over the entire trade to the private sector through open bidding.

The report was examined by more committees and went through a group of ministers and consultations over the next several months before receiving cabinet approval. According to media reports, the then lieutenant-governor of Delhi Anil Baijal raised several objections and suggested six changes which were addressed, and the rules amended.

The new policy received the approval of the LG and presumably the Union home ministry to which the LG is answerable, before it was notified in November 2021, enabling the auctioning of 849 liquor vends to private businessmen and cartels, giving them permission to offer discounts to buyers, allowing them to remain open until 3.00 am, as well as permitting the home delivery of liquor.

The Delhi government claimed that the new policy had led to a 27 per cent increase in excise revenue to Rs 8,900 crore, reported the New Indian Express. Wholesalers and retailers also made more money, it claimed, and the consumers had better maintained and better stocked vends to enhance their ‘buying experience’.