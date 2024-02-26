Kejriwal, AAP leaders visit Rajghat to mark a year of Sisodia's arrest

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and leaders of his AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) on Monday visited Rajghat — the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi — to mark one year of the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia, who held the education portfolio as well, was arrested on 26 February 2023 in connection with a probe into the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. AAP leaders and ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak were among those who accompanied Kejriwal to Rajghat.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Kejriwal said, "Last year on this day, the Central government arrested the most capable education minister of our administration in connection with a false case."

He asserted that it was Sisodia who improved the quality of education in the national capital. "Manish Sisodia improved the quality of education in the national capital and brought hope after 75 years. But a leader like him was framed in a false case. Cases against him would have been withdrawn, had he joined the BJP," Kejriwal claimed. "But Sisodia chose not to leave the path of truth."