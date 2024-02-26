Excise policy case: SC seeks ED's reply to AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

The Supreme Court sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response on Monday, 26 February on a bail plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued a notice to the federal agency on the plea, in which Singh has challenged the Delhi High Court order that refused to grant bail to him in the case.

The bench tagged the bail plea along with another plea of Singh, in which he has challenged his arrest and remand in the money-laundering case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing in the court on behalf of Singh, sought the issuance of a notice on the bail plea and requested for tagging the plea along with the pending matter.