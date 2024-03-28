'Why have I been arrested?' Arvind Kejriwal argues his own case in court

A visibly combative Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday argued his own case in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue district court, where he alleged that the "real scam" was the ED running an extortion racket in the name of an investigation. The jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister was produced in court at the end of the Enforcement Directorate's seven-day custody period.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja extended ED custody of Kejriwal for four days until 1 April, though the ED had sought seven days. He will now be produced in court on 1 April at 11.30 am.

Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March and subsequently remanded to ED custody until 28 March by a New Delhi court in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED argued that Kejriwal has been deliberately non-cooperative, and that his counsel did not share his income tax details. The agency also said Kejriwal will have to be confronted with the other accused of the Delhi liquor case.

Following the ED’s argument, Kejriwal began his arguments, which was opposed by the ED, who stated that Kejriwal was supposed to be represented by his lawyers. However, Kejriwal continued and underscored that the case in which he has been arrested is two years old, and so far, there is no evidence against him.

"I was arrested... but no court has proved me guilty. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has filed 31,000 pages and ED filed 25,000 pages. Even if you read them together, the question remains... why have I been arrested?" Kejriwal asked the court.