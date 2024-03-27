Ruffled feathers: Centre summons US envoy over “unwarranted" remarks on Delhi CM's arrest

Centre on Wednesday, 27 March summoned the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and took strong objection to his remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking the country for "a fair, transparent, and timely legal process" for the jailed leader.

The meeting, which lasted 45 minutes, came after a US State Department spokesperson said that they "encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal".

"We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents," the MEA added.