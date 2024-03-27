Excise policy: ED seeks time from Delhi HC to respond to Kejriwal's plea against arrest

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to grant it time to file reply to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the agency, said the "bulky" petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks' time should be given to bring their stand on record.

For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he said.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, alleged that the request to file response was a delay tactic.

Challenge is to the foundation of arrest and there are several "glaring issues" that need immediate decision by the high court either way, the senior lawyer added.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said she would take up the matter again after some time.