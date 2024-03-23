Excise policy case: Kejriwal sent to ED custody till 28 March

A court on Friday, 22 March remanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate's custody till 28 March "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court observed that custodial interrogation was required to "unearth the remaining proceeds of crime" and to "confront him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation".

The Delhi court remanded Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP leader of being "involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly election".

"Accused is hereby remanded to the custody of ED till 28 March for the purposes of his detailed and sustained interrogation with respect to his role and to unearth the remaining proceeds of crime and for confronting him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during investigation," the court said.

Taking note of the evidence, the court also said that the provisions under section 19 (power of arrest) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been "substantially complied with".

Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases Kaveri Baweja ordered the ED to bring Kejriwal back to court on 28 March at 2 pm.