Kejriwal becomes first sitting CM to be arrested but who were the other ex-CMs who met a similar fate?

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night, 21 March in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam, making him the first sitting CM to be arrested by any agency.

The arrest came after the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal protection from the ED's coercive action.

Who were some other ministers/ex-CMs who had met a similar fate or worst? Here is a list:

1. Hemant Soren

The most recent one was Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren, who was forced to step down as Jharkhand CM before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

The allegations of money laundering against the JMM leader pertain to the alleged illegal possession of certain immovable assets apart from his purported links with members of the 'land mafia'. The investigation is linked to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the central probe agency.

Soren has been in jail since his arrest.