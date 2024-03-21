Delhi HC denies protection from coercive action to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant chief minister Arvind Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in an alleged money laundering scam linked to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

A bench headed by justice Suresh Kumar Kait listed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor's application seeking protection for further consideration on 22 April, when his main petition challenging the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case is fixed for hearing, and asked ED to file its response.

"We have heard both sides and we are not inclined at this stage (to grant protection). The respondent is at liberty to file reply," the bench, also comprising justice Manoj Jain, said.

The ED placed before the court documents pertaining to the probe, and said there was material to show the necessity to call Kejriwal for questioning. The application for interim relief forms part of Kejriwal's petition challenging the ED's summonses issued to him for questioning. Kejriwal had moved the court in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the AAP chief, also sought a deferment of the summons issued for today. "It is already over. Time is over. He is not attending," additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said, contending that a person who "flouts the law" is not entitled to be heard.