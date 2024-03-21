Kejriwal arrest: BJP jittery ahead of LS polls, say INDIA bloc partners

Several political parties condemned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED on Thursday, claiming that it shows how "jittery" the ruling BJP at the Centre is with less than a month to go for the Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition parties also accused the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday evening.

Reacting to the development, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general-secretary Sitaram Yechury claimed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "in panic" over their impending rejection by people in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Strongly condemn the arrest of Delhi CM, Shri Arvind Kejriwal by the ED. It's the second sitting CM of the INDIA bloc to be arrested," Yechury said in a post on X. "Clearly, Modi and the BJP are in panic over people's rejection in the ongoing elections."

The Left leader said Kejriwal's arrest will only "cement" people's desire to defeat the BJP in the Parliamentary polls. "All opposition leaders who defected and joined the BJP are protected and patronised. They are the 'Satya Harishchandras'! These arrests will only cement people's desire to defeat BJP, defend democracy and Indian Constitution," he said.