Opposition unites to condemn Kejriwal arrest, Stalin warns of 'people's wrath'

Soon after the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said targeting the AAP leader during elections was wrong and unconstitutional, and lowering the level of politics in such a manner suited neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the BJP-led Union government.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal from his residence in Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after Delhi High Court refused to grant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

"Targeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in this manner during elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the prime minister nor his government.

"Fight your critics in the electoral battle, confront them boldly and of course, attack their policies and working style — this is democracy. But in this way, using the power of all the institutions of the country to fulfil one's political objective and weakening those by exerting pressure is against every principle of democracy," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.