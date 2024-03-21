BJP can stoop to any low to pull Kejriwal down, but people are with him: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that there was a "huge conspiracy" behind Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and accused the BJP of stooping to any level to make him bow down.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal from his residence here on Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after Delhi High Court refused to grant the AAP leader protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and other AAP leaders and workers gathered outside the chief minister's residence. Security was beefed up around Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence in the evening with the deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units, along with Delhi Police personnel, as ED officials reached the spot.

The leaders and workers raised slogans like "AAP zindabad (long live)", "Arvind Kejriwal zindabad" and "Arvind bhai tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain (keep fighting, we're with you)".

"This entire episode shows how scared Prime Minister Narendra Modi is of Kejriwal. He has hatched a conspiracy to send him to jail before the Lok Sabha election," Atishi told reporters, saying the ED has become a "political tool" of the BJP.