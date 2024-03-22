AAP calls for nationwide protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Thus, the saffron party is targeting opposition leaders, he alleged.

"Today, they have crossed all limits. All of you will go home tonight. I appeal to Delhiites to join the fight," the minister said.

At a midnight press conference, Delhi ministers Atishi, Rai and the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak condemned the way in which Kejriwal was arrested.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was also present.

Addressing the press conference, Pathak said, "This is no longer a fight between the BJP and the AAP. This is a fight between the country's people and the BJP. This is no longer a fight of the AAP but a fight of all those who want clean politics in the country."

Atishi said Kejriwal's fight will continue from the "roads to the court".

"The Supreme Court will hear the case on Friday. This arrest is unconstitutional. They arrested (former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal and froze the accounts of Congress," she said.

Earlier, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the AAP protest outside Kejriwal's residence.

"They have arrested Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal, frozen our accounts. In what direction is the country's democracy heading? We are standing with our INDIA bloc partner and will fight the elections strongly," Lovely said.