ED produces Arvind Kejriwal in trial court, seeks 10-day custody

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, 22 March said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a "key conspirator" in the liquor scam case along with other ministers and AAP leaders, as it sought his 10-day custody from a court.

The ED told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for contesting the Punjab elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is appearing for the agency, told the court.

The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in Goa elections came from four hawala routes.

He said the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).