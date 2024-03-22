Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained as AAP protests against Kejriwal's arrest

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained on Friday, 22 March as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic.

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.