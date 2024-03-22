Can CM Kejriwal run Delhi from jail? Here's what the law says

However, there are logistical issues to consider, at the very least, as Sharma told TOI: "Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav made his wife Rabri Devi the chief minister of the state when he was arrested. More recently, Hemant Soren in Jharkhand also resigned. Calling cabinet meetings in the jail or review meetings with officials in his cell does not seem practical."

But such mere practicalities aside, there is nothing to prohibit a chief minister from carrying out his official responsibilities while under arrest as disqualification only occurs in the event of a conviction.

As an Economic Times report points out, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, also outlines disqualification provisions for specific offences.

Rather than how he will govern, the more formidable challenge for the AAP now is finding a successor of comparable stature to Arvind Kejriwal, the three-time Delhi chief minister — in the unlikely event it is necessitated.

Meanwhile, other Opposition parties have roundly condemned Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in a show of solidarity—even some of those that have fought the AAP on its own turf.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it an attempt by “a scared dictator” who “wants to create a dead democracy”.