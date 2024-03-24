Kejriwal's order from custody part of script, says BJP MP; can govern from jail, say experts

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari raised questions about the legitimacy of an order purportedly issued by Kejriwal to address water and sewage issues in the city.

Tiwari's remarks come after water minister Atishi, at a press conference, informed media that she had received directions from the Delhi chief minister late on Saturday, from ED custody, on running the city government.

"Today, a narrative was constructed regarding a detainee under ED custody, following a lack of backing for Arvind Kejriwal," Tiwari said in a statement on Sunday.

Highlighting the dire conditions prevailing in Delhi, Tiwari emphasised the urgency of addressing pressing issues faced by its residents. "If you wish to witness the state of Delhi, simply observe its streets. The drains overflow with contaminated water, seeping onto the streets and infiltrating households, resulting in tainted drinking water," he said, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Tiwari further conveyed a sentiment of disillusionment among the populace, asserting, "Now, Delhi will not listen to your script. Delhi people have lost trust in you."

In response to queries regarding Kejriwal's order, ED officials declined to comment on the matter. According to experts, however, Kejriwal as chief minister can run his government from jail or custody.