In message from ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal says no bar can keep him inside
Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country, says Delhi chief minister
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, in her first public appearance on Saturday following his arrest on 21 March, read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country.
In a message from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, the Delhi chief minister said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return. He also assured that it has never happened that he failed to fulfil a promise, assuring women that the scheme to will provide an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to eligible beneficiaries will go ahead.
The Delhi chief minister is in ED custody until 28 March, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.
"Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal said. He added that he was born for struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in future as well.
Kejriwal also asserted that India has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the world. There are internal and external forces that are trying to weaken the country and these need to be fought, he said. The AAP leader also appealed to the women to visit temples and seek blessings for him.
