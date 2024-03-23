India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM's arrest

India on Saturday, 22 March summoned a senior diplomat from the German Embassy and lodged a strong protest over comments on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, was seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs office in the capital.

India called the comments "blatant interference" in India's internal matters after the German foreign office said on Friday, 22 March that it has "taken note" of Kejriwal's arrest and expects that "standards regarding the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles" will apply.

The remarks by Sebastian Fischer, a spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry, were in response to how the German government assessed Kejriwal’s arrest weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.