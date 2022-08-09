Excise policy row: Ex-Delhi LG says charges against him 'blatant lies, falsehoods', slams Sisodia

Former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday rejected as "baseless and motivated" charges levelled against him by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

In a hard-hitting statement, Baijal said Sisodia's charges against him were an attempt by a "desperate man to save his own skin".

Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, had on last Saturday accused Baijal, who was then LG, of changing his stand on the excise policy and blocking liquor vends in non-conforming areas of Delhi by putting a condition.