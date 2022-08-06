Delhi: 11 officials suspended over lapses in excise policy implementation

Besides Krishna and Tiwari, the list of suspended officials include three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six officials of the Delhi government's Excise Department, he said.



Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said he has written to the CBI over the "changing stands" of former LG Anil Baijal on opening of liquor shops in the unauthorised colonies.



During a press briefing, Sisodia said: "Why the decision was changed 48 hours before when all liquor shops were set to open in last year November? Which shopkeepers got benefited and under whose pressure LG reversed its decision, all these should be answered."