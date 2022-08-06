Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to CBI over former LG's stands on liquor policy

"But in the policy, the liquor shops were not equally distributed so, we put special emphasis on the equal distribution of the liquor stores in each wards", he said.



Sisodia said that when the file was sent to former LG Baijal, he suggested many things which were considered and later the file was again sent to him in June last year and he approved. The new policy emphasised that if the liquor shops were divided equally, there would be 2-3 shops in each ward, he said.



He further alleged that the former LG didn't make any objection regarding the opening of liquor shops in the unauthorised area when the file was sent to him. But, when the file of opening the shops was sent to him during the first week of November, he suddenly changed his stand.



The shops were scheduled to open from November 17, but LG put a condition on November 15 that DDA's approval is needed to open shops in unauthorised areas. Whereas before this, LG had been approving the opening of shops there, he alleged.