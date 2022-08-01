Delhi govt extends excise licenses for liquor vendors till Aug 31; LG's nod awaited

Preempting chaos due to liquor shortage in the city, Delhi government on Sunday decided to extend existing licences of liquor shops till August 31, officials said.

The private liquor stores numbering 468 in Delhi were scheduled to shut shop from Monday after expiry of their licences on July 31.

However, the liquor shops will open only after the excise department's order following the LG's nod, they said.

"The government has sent decision of its Cabinet to extend existing liquor vend licences for one month, up to August 31, to the Lt Governor. Orders allowing the liquor stores to remain open after July 31 will be issued after LG's approval," officials said.

Delhi government has decided to revert back to old excise regime and run liquor stores through its agencies after realising that the Excise Policy 2021-22 was not able to achieve the desired objectives of fetching greater revenues and the fact that it's implementation is under scanner for alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses, officials said.

The government stores of liquor will open for a period of six months from September 1 and till then the private vends will continue to operate, they said.

"This was needed as the government has already decided to revert to old excise policy regime and run stores through its agencies, a process that could create shortage and chaos as the new shops will take days to open," said a government source.

The government on Saturday announced reverting back to old excise regime and run stores itself for six months. Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, 468 retail liquor stores were running in the city whose licences expired after July 31.