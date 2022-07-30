Delhi to return to old regime of excise policy for 6-month period

Days after Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommend a CBI probe into the implementation of the new excise policy, the government in the national capital has decided to return to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city.



A Delhi government notification said "to rever to old regime of excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh excise policy is in".



"Considering the timelines are very short, while taking other necessary actions in the matter, coordinate with the heads of DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS, and DSCSC to get the information prepared latest by end of today on July 29," the notification to the Excise Commissioner reads.