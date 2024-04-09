Arvind Kejriwal would walk out of jail in a day if he joins BJP: Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi claimed on Monday, 8 April that if Arvind Kejriwal decides to join the BJP, he would walk out of jail within a day.

Delhi Chief Minister is presently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the excise policy case.

Atishi, who is in Assam for a three-day visit to the state to campaign for the AAP candidates in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha seats, also attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“If Arvind Kejriwal joins the BJP like Himanta Biswa Sarma, he would be freed from jail within a day. But Kejriwal is a fighter. He will not surrender before BJP's pressure tactics and will continue to serve the people of Delhi, Punjab, and Assam irrespective of whether he is in jail,” the AAP leader said.

She also claimed that the people of Assam have shown their love for AAP in earlier elections as well.

“We have seen good results in the local body polls in Guwahati,” she said.

Atishi, who holds the education portfolio in Delhi, among others, also alleged that the quality of education is poor in Assam.