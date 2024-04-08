LS polls: Atishi on three-day visit to Assam to campaign for AAP

Senior AAP leader Atishi will be on a three-day visit to Assam starting Monday, 8 April to campaign for her party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

She will be campaigning in Dibrugarh and Tezpur districts, according to the AAP.

"Kejriwal's revolution will come to Assam as well. For the next three days, I will be in Assam and share Kejriwal ji's dream of a developed India and his fight against dictatorship with everyone," Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi.