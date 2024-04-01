Excise policy case: Kejriwal remanded in judicial custody till 15 April

A Delhi court on Monday, 1 April sent CM Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till 15 April in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".

Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".

AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court.

The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on 21 March in connection with the case.