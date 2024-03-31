INDIA bloc rally: Sunita Kejriwal questions PM Modi over Delhi CM's arrest

Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, on Sunday, 31 March, read out his message at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, and questioned the Centre over his arrest.

CM Kejriwal is in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case.

Before reading the letter, she said, “I want to pose a question. Is it justifiable that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imprisoned my husband? Do you believe in the integrity and patriotism of Kejriwal ji? Despite calls from BJP members for his resignation due to his incarceration, do you think he should step down?”

“Remember, your Kejriwal is resilient like a lion; they cannot confine him for long," said the Chief Minister's wife, who is now leading the campaign ‘Kejriwal ko ashirwad’ announced by her a few days ago through a video message, under the banner of AAP.

She shared the dais with top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Congress chief Malliarjun Kharge among others.