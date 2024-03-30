ED files prosecution complaint against Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana meets Sunita Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a prosecution complaint running into hundreds of pages against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and four others at a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi.

On 21 March, a special PMLA court had extended Soren's judicial custody to 4 April in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. On 15 February, the PMLA court had remanded him to judicial custody until 22 February, which was later extended to 21 March.

Since his arrest by the ED on 31 January, shortly after his resignation as chief minister, Soren has been lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi.

Meanwhile, Soren's wife Kalpana Soren today met jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi, and expressed a mutual resolve to take their fight ahead. The two met in Kejriwal's residence for about 15-20 minutes, officials said.