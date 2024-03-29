ED wants AAP's LS poll strategy details from Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is working as BJP's political weapon and it wants to get details of AAP's Lok Sabha election strategy by accessing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged on Friday, 29 March.

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the central probe agency on 21 March in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and is in its custody till 1 April.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Atishi claimed the insistence of the ED to look into Kejriwal's mobile phone, which is a few months old and did not exist when the policy was formed and implemented, proves that the agency is working as a "political weapon" of the BJP.

Hitting back at Atishi, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused her of "bluffing" and asked the AAP to explain to the people why Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia "changed phones frequently".

No immediate reaction was available from the ED.

Atishi, who is a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said, "Actually it is the BJP and not the ED that wants to know what is there on Kejriwal's phone".