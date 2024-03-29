Sunita Kejriwal launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader
She said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages for Delhi CM and she will communicate those to him
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita launched a WhatsApp campaign on Friday, 29 March, urging people to support her husband, who is in the ED's (Enforcement Directorate) custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.
In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has challenged the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.
Issuing a WhatsApp number -- 8297324624 -- she said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages for the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) national convenor and she will communicate those to him.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on 21 March in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till 1 April.
Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is working as BJP's political weapon and it wants to get details of AAP's Lok Sabha election strategy by accessing Arvind Kejriwal's phone.
The excise policy was implemented in 2021-22 and the chief minister's current phone is just a few months old, she claimed.
The ED has said that Kejriwal's phone of that period is not available, and now, it wants the password of his new phone, Atishi said.
"They want it because they will find in it details of AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy, campaign plans, talks with INDIA bloc leaders and information regarding media and social media strategy," she said.
The bloc has been formed by some opposition parties, including the AAP, the TMC, the Congress, the DMK and the SP, to counter the BJP in the parliamentary polls.
