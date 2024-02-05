Jharkhand: Hemant Soren accuses Raj Bhavan and central agencies of conspiracy

Speaking in the state Assembly, Jharkhand's outgoing chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren on Monday levelled serious allegations against Raj Bhavan — a state governor's official residence — and central investigative agencies and said his arrest on the night of 31 January was a "dark chapter in Indian democracy”.

Soren added that his arrest was carried out as “part of a well-planned conspiracy in which Raj Bhavan was also involved”.

During the debate on a trust vote presented in the Assembly by new Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, the JMM chief said, "The central probe agencies arrested me on alleged corruption charges of eight-and-a-half acres of land, but my challenge to them is that if they present even a single document related to this scam, I will retire from active politics."

Without directly naming the Central government and probe agencies, Soren added, "These people (BJP) have been torturing tribals, Dalits and minorities for many years, and my arrest on 31 January is also part of the oppression. These people want the tribal community to live in forests like they used to do 50 or 100 years ago."