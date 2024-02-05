Jharkhand: Hemant Soren accuses Raj Bhavan and central agencies of conspiracy
Hemant Soren says his arrest on the night of 31 January was a "dark chapter in Indian democracy”
Speaking in the state Assembly, Jharkhand's outgoing chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren on Monday levelled serious allegations against Raj Bhavan — a state governor's official residence — and central investigative agencies and said his arrest on the night of 31 January was a "dark chapter in Indian democracy”.
Soren added that his arrest was carried out as “part of a well-planned conspiracy in which Raj Bhavan was also involved”.
During the debate on a trust vote presented in the Assembly by new Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, the JMM chief said, "The central probe agencies arrested me on alleged corruption charges of eight-and-a-half acres of land, but my challenge to them is that if they present even a single document related to this scam, I will retire from active politics."
Without directly naming the Central government and probe agencies, Soren added, "These people (BJP) have been torturing tribals, Dalits and minorities for many years, and my arrest on 31 January is also part of the oppression. These people want the tribal community to live in forests like they used to do 50 or 100 years ago."
The former chief minister said, "These people may put me behind bars, but my party is not going to accept defeat. They do not know that this is Jharkhand, and countless tribals here have always fought against exploitation and atrocities. These are the people who are conspiring against us and have not worn the Gandhi cap till date."
Without directly criticising the Union government, Soren said, "Associates and friends of the Central government siphoned off Rs 12 to 14 lakh crore and have flown down to foreign countries, but these people (Centre) could take no action against their friends.
"I will not shed tears, because tears have no value for you. When the time comes, I will offer a befitting reply to each of their questions and conspiracies," Soren added.
Alleging misuse of central probe agencies and departments like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigations, Income Tax, etc, the former chief minister said, "They never want anyone from the tribal community to complete a five-year term as chief minister of Jharkhand. Forget me, even in their own party, these people did not allow any tribal chief minister to complete a five-year term."