Four PMLA cases against Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, no ED summons

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has revealed the existence of not one but four cases under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering) Act against former Jharkhand chief minister and current state BJP president Babulal Marandi.

Sibal has also confessed to being "surprised" to find that there are at least four more MLAs against whom similar charges are pending, but ED (Enforcement Directorate) summons were issued only to former CM Hemant Soren, arrested by the ED on Thursday.

Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand in 2000, left the BJP in 2005 and formed the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P). He rejoined the BJP in 2020 after JVM failed to make much of a dent in the state, with just three MLAs in the assembly. In July 2023, Marandi was made state president of the BJP in the hope of strengthening the party's base among tribal communities. In the last election in 2020, BJP won just two of the 28 seats reserved for SC-STs in the state.

In a 39-minute chat with Soren, recorded by all indications in the National Capital Territory before Soren submitted his resignation to the Jharkhand governor on Thursday, Sibal asks why the ED is so enamoured of him and why he has been at the receiving end of summons.