Not inviting Champai Soren to form Jharkhand govt is contempt of Constitution: Cong

The Congress on Thursday questioned the delay in inviting Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren to head the government in Jharkhand despite his having the support of 48 MLAs, and alleged that this amounts to contempt of the Constitution and denial of the public mandate.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a video of Jharkhand MLAs of the Congress and JMM, and accused governors of hammering nails in the coffin of Indian democracy.

"In the House of 81 MLAs, only 41 form a majority. Despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly contempt of the Constitution and denial of public mandate," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Nails are being hammered in the coffin of Indian democracy by His Excellencies," Kharge said, alluding to the role of governors in states.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said this is yet another example of political injustice "for which the Prime Minister and Home Minister duo are considered experts".

"By doing what is called 'Horse-Trading' in English, they are being given time only for that. This is not only injustice but also murder of democracy," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.