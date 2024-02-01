Waiting for Raj Bhavan's invite to form govt: JMM's Champai Soren

Newly elected leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party, Champai Soren, on Thursday said he was waiting for an invite from the Raj Bhavan to form the government as he has the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.

The senior JMM leader, whose name has been proposed by the ruling alliance in Jharkhand as the new chief minister after Hemant Soren’s resignation and his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate a day before, said that “Raj Bhavan should wake up from its slumber”.

“We are waiting for 15-16 hours whereas oaths are administered within two hours of stake claim and invite in other states,” Champai Soren told PTI.