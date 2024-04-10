Arvind Kejriwal moves SC challenging Delhi HC order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 10 April moved the Supreme Court challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal's counsel Vivek Jain told PTI that they have filed the petition in the apex court challenging the high court's order.

His plea is likely to be mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday.

In a blow to Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi High Court had on Tuesday, 9 April upheld his arrest in the money laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The high court had also cited the ED's claim that Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of the proceeds of crime to reject his petition against his arrest.