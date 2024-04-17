From Chinese incursion to Manipur, BJP failed Northeast on all fronts: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that incidents like the ethnic violence in Manipur and "Chinese incursions" prove that the Modi government has "failed" the people of the Northeast.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also claimed that there has been a "chronic underutilisation of Northeast funds" and the region's forests are under threat. "The Modi Sarkar has failed the people of the Northeast on every front," he wrote in a post on X.

"Violence in Manipur, chronic underutilisation of Northeast funds, forests under threat, Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh and languishing Naga peace talks," he said.

Ramesh said just four days after the PM claimed that "timely intervention by the Centre saved Manipur," fresh violence in Imphal district claimed two more lives. "Although it has been dropped from the news cycle, the 'civil war'-like situation in Manipur continues to persist. It has been more than 10 months since the conflict erupted, and contrary to what the PM would have us believe, lasting peace is still nowhere in sight," he said.

He pointed out that more than 200 people have been killed and more than 60,000 displaced in Manipur, and thousands of weapons have been stolen from the state police.

"BSF soldiers have been shot at, policemen have been killed, and mobs have stormed into and burned down government offices. On 11 March, Khwata Khunou, the last Meitei village in Manipur to have withstood the violence, was burned to the ground," he said.

In late March, several Kuki youth and women decided to boycott elections to the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency to protest the system's failure in ensuring their "protection, dignity, and rights," the Congress leader said.