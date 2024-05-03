Law and order has collapsed, says Kharge as Manipur marks a year of unrest

The Congress on Friday, 3 April attacked the Modi government over the situation in Manipur, accusing it of being apathetic and remorseless.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge noted that Manipur started burning exactly a year ago on May 3, 2023.

"Humanity perished in Manipur. The cruel combination of an apathetic Modi Government and an inept BJP State Government have virtually divided the state into two halves.

"A remorseless PM Modi has not set foot in this border state, for it exposes his rank incompetency and absolute indifference. His ego has damaged the social fabric of a beautiful state," he charged in a post on X.

Kharge noted that the people of Manipur, from all communities now know how the BJP made their lives miserable.

"People of Northeast, now know that Modi Government's shameless drumbeating about so called development drowned the voices of humanity in the region. People of India, now know that PM Modi and his Government has no iota of sympathy for the countless lives they destroyed in Manipur," the Congress chief said.