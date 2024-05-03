One year on: Manipur is state divided, people pulled apart

Nothing illustrates the state's deep ethnic fault lines better than the bordering areas dividing the plain and hill districts.

Concertina coils, armoured vehicles, armed security personnel, sandbag bunkers... The checkpoints, be it at the border between Bishnupur and Kuki dominated Churachandpur, or Meitei controlled Imphal West and Kuki ‘area’ Kangpokpi, almost resemble boundaries between hostile nations. The conflict has segregated not just civil society but also police personnel and government officials.

"The state has gone back at least by two decades," said an official, echoing what many of his colleagues say.

Police personnel and those from forces belonging to either the Meitei or the Kuki communities are also confined to their respective areas and cannot commute to the other side.

Keeping vigil at these checkpoints are not just the forces but a battery of "village volunteers" mostly in their 20s and early 30s who claim to have taken up arms to ensure their families remain safe.

"There are forces but we do not trust that their presence is enough. If it was enough we would not have seen this situation in the first place. We had to take the issue in our hands to ensure our loved ones don't become part of the government statistics of casualties," a village volunteer on night vigil told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The volunteer left his graduate studies midway last May and sought basic training of using weapons.

Questioned about the gun he was carrying, he responded, "It is a licensed weapon. We refused to surrender it before elections."

While the travel from hills to the Valley and vice-versa is restricted for people from the other community, non Kuki and non Meitei people are able to travel provided they pass certain checks.

For every such check, the outsiders, essentially government officials and press reporters, have to rely on an aide who is either a Naga or a Muslim.