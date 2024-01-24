Manipur: After 'summons' to Meitei reps, radical outfit Arambai Tenggol says concerns to be conveyed to Centre

Manipuri radical outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT) has claimed that all the Meitei legislators of the Imphal Valley districts met the outfit's leaders in Kangla Fort on Wednesday, and assured them of conveying the concerns of the people to the Centre.

The AT, an organisation of around 50,000 people presently engaged in guarding villages in the valley areas of the state, had 'summoned' all ministers and MLAs of the valley districts to participate in the discussion, though the media was not allowed to attend the meeting.

Addressing a public gathering at Khwairamband Keithel, AT chief Korounganba Khuman claimed, "The legislators, including chief minister N. Biren Singh, today assured that they would to convey it to the Centre".

"Our points included removal of Suspension of Operations (SoO), implementation of NRC (National Register of Citizens), replacement of Assam Rifles, and removal of Kuki illegal immigrants from the Scheduled Tribe list to bring peace", Khuman said.