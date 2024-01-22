10 oppn parties urge Manipur CM to arrange all-party meeting with PM to resolve ethnic conflict

Ten like-minded parties' bloc in Manipur led by the Congress on Sunday, 21 January urged Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to arrange an all party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways and means to resolve the nine month-long ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

The leaders of 10 parties led by former three-time Manipur Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh (2002-2017) met Chief Minister Biren Singh and told him that being the head of the political executive as the Chief Minister of the state, the "responsibility to convince the Prime Minister to find a solution to the conflict in Manipur lies squarely on you".

"We are with you in your effort to draw the attention of the Prime Minister to the present crisis," the 10 political parties told the Chief Minister in a jointly signed letter.