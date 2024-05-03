Why can’t New Delhi block the Prajwal Revanna sex videos on the internet?

There is growing concern over the sex tapes from Hassan, with unblurred faces of identifiable women still being circulated on the internet.

The sleazy sex scandal that surrounds the sitting JD(S) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna—who happens to be the grandson of former prime minister H.D. Devegowda—continues to rock Karnataka. Alongside, there is indignation at inaction by the government, the sheer lack of effort to protect the victims from further harm.

Of course, leaving their identity exposed and allowing these videos to continue to circulate makes them even more vulnerable to both further physical abuse and violence as well as social stigma and ostracisation.

Already two former employees of the Revanna household, one allegedly a victim and another an accessory or an eyewitness, are said to be missing. One of them is said to have been kidnapped.

While the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 27 April, the SIT does not seem to have made much headway beyond serving notices to various people involved to appear before itself.

Prajwal Revanna himself is said to have fled to Germany on 27 April; his lawyer has informed the SIT that the MP should return in a week’s time.