Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport: MEA

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and he did not seek political clearance for the trip, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, 2 May, amid an escalating political row over his alleged sexual harassment of several women.

On Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's demand for revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such action can be taken only on the directions of a court.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is said to have left India on 27 April, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his Hassan constituency.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has already suspended the Hassan MP from the party.

"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the MP's reported travel to Germany.

"Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The ministry has not issued visa note for any other country," the MEA spokesperson said.