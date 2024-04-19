Election Commission says swift, impartial action ensured level playing field

Swift and salutary action was taken by the Election Commission of India to ensure that the level playing field is not disturbed and the discourse in campaigns does not plummet to unacceptable levels—so says a statement issued by the Election Commission.

As many as 2,68,080 complaints have been recorded on the cVIGIL portal of the Commission between 16 March and 16 April 2024. The portal allows citizens to directly report violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Action has been taken in 2,67,762 cases, and 92 per cent were resolved in less than 100 minutes on average, the Commission has claimed. Because of the efficacy of the cVIGIL portal, it said in its statement, there has been a substantial reduction in illegal hoardings, defacement of property, campaigning beyond permissible time, deployment of vehicles beyond permitted ones, etc., the EC has claimed.

During this period, 16 delegations from seven political parties have met the Commission as well, to lodge complaints of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct and related matters. Many more delegations met the chief electoral officers in the various states and all of them were entertained, the statement says.

Claiming that around 200 complaints were filed by various political parties and candidates at the level of the ECI and across the states between 16 March and 16 April, the statement informs that action was taken in 169 cases.

While details about the nature of the complaints and the action taken have not been shared on the Commission’s website—a demand raised by civil society groups in recent months—the statement gives the breakup of complaints filed by each political party.

The total number of complaints received, per the statement, were: