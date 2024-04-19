Police, state machinery out to ensure largest margin of victory for Amit Shah, says complaint

Observers deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Gujarat Police which has been reporting to the commission for the past month have failed to ensure a level playing field, alleges a complaint addressed to the chief election commissioner (CEC).

In a sensational letter to the CEC, human rights activist Shabnam Hashmi has accused that the state machinery is being misused and top officials are campaigning on behalf of a candidate (Union home minister Amit Shah). “Are they above the law and have instructions to violate their Constitutional duty blatantly and with impunity?” she asks.

Hashmi has urged the CEC to order an inquiry and take immediate steps to stop harassment of voters, community and political leaders by the local state machinery.

The first-person account from state capital Gandhinagar suggests that blatant use of state machinery and intimidation by the police to ensure that Shah wins by the "highest margin in electoral history" have been ignored by the ECI.

The letter to the CEC draws his attention to the following serious breaches:

1. Police are calling up people in Gandhi Nagar and advising them against attending road shows by Congress candidate Sonal Patel or campaigning for her.

2. The calls have gone out from officers in-charge of police stations, the local crime branch, an ACP, and in one case even an IG (inspector-general).