Congress pits Sonal Patel against Amit Shah in Gandhinagar's electoral battle

This shows that they are scared and not on a firm footing, Patel said, adding, "I don't know if Amit Shah is aware of these tactics that BJP's local leaders are employing. Everybody should get a level-playing field to fight elections."

An architect by profession, Patel said she was not hesitant in taking on Shah in Gandhinagar, a BJP bastion from where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former deputy prime minister L K Advani had contested elections.

"He (Shah) may be the home minister of the country, but we have seen him from the days when he was a common BJP worker," she said.

"From a grassroots worker from Naranpura (Amit Shah's assembly constituency when he was MLA), he has risen to be the home minister of the country. My father was a Congress municipal councillor from Naranpura and we have seen him grow. I have also worked my way up from grassroots like him," she said.

"And when people cast their vote, they will not choose (their MP) thinking that he is the home minister or that I am a simple party worker," she said, adding that that was the reason she did not hesitate even a bit to contest the election against Shah.

The Congress had earlier fielded bigwigs like former election commissioner T N Seshan, and actor Rajesh Khanna to give a fight to BJP heavyweights from the Gandhinagar seat.

Explaining the reason why the Congress did not field any heavyweight candidate from outside against Shah, she said, "There are two problems in calling heavyweight candidates from outside - the person does not know anything about the area and he has to be hand-held, and after the defeat when the candidate leaves, a vacuum is created. So it is better to choose a local candidate instead."

After her name was announced, Patel began campaigning by organising voters' meetings and visiting different areas of the constituency.

"Our campaigning is going on and it will pick up pace," she said.