Why Elections 2024 will be a nail-biter

Until recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seemingly unconcerned about the strong undercurrents of anti-incumbency against his government. He mocked and jeered the Opposition as a squabbling cabal of dynastic parties. No longer. The tone and tenor of his public speeches have undergone a transformation in recent weeks. Gone is the nonchalant air of invincibility. His attacks on the Opposition have got sharper, and the man in the crosshairs is — no prizes for guessing — Rahul Gandhi.

He tried first to claim the moral high ground, twisting Rahul Gandhi’s words out of shape. At the Shivaji Park rally of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai, Gandhi had spoken of the evil power (shakti) of Central investigative agencies, which sustain Modi’s authoritarian agenda.

Addressing meetings in Telangana and elsewhere, the prime minister feigned great disappointment: while he (Modi) worshipped nari shakti (woman power), he declaimed, Rahul Gandhi had insulted women, he had declared war on nari shakti. It rang false and fell flat — and the dramaturge in Modi knew he had to change his tune.

Next, he latched on to what Gandhi said at the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (Save Democracy) rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The country will go up in flames, Gandhi said, if the BJP won this election through manipulation and succeeded in making changes to the Constitution. This year’s general election is a battle, Gandhi said, to save the Constitution, because that is what unites a diverse India.