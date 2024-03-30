Seems country being run not by govt but criminal gang: Rahul Gandhi ahead of INDIA bloc rally
Gandhi's remarks come a day ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "strangling" democracy and said it seems the country is being run not by a government but by a "criminal gang".
Gandhi's attack on the government came a day before the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which the Congress has termed the 'loktantra bachao (save democracy) rally'.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi wants to strangle democracy and take away the option from people to elect a government of their choice.
"On the one hand, the BJP, which is doing 'chande ka dhanda (donation business)', is running an 'extortion government' in the country, while on the other hand, by freezing the accounts of the main Opposition party, putting chief ministers in jail and suppressing every independent voice, it is not allowing the Opposition to contest the polls in a fair manner.
"Whoever is not with the BJP, imprison them. Whoever donates to the BJP, bail them out. With the major Opposition party, (play) a game of sending notices. For electoral bonds, blackmail."
It seems the country is being run not by a government but by a "criminal gang", the former Congress MP said.
On Sunday, the Opposition INDIA bloc will hold a mammoth rally in Delhi to tell the truth about this "lying, arrogant and corrupt government". This fight is between the BJP and the rights of the people, in which the INDIA bloc stands with the people, Gandhi said. "INDIA's victory lies in the victory of democracy," he asserted.
